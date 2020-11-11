Coimbatore district reports one death, 196 cases

11 November 2020 00:02 IST

Tiruppur sees two deaths and 98 fresh cases

Coimbatore district reported one COVID-19 death and 196 cases on Tuesday, taking the overall tally to 45,492 cases.

A 55-year-old man, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital, died on Monday, the media bulletin said. Of the 45,492 cases, 1,018 were active cases. Coimbatore district reported 577 deaths in total.

On Tuesday, 186 patients from the district were discharged.

Tiruppur district reported two deaths and 98 fresh cases, taking the overall tally to 13,886 cases.

A 78-year-old woman died at a private hospital in Coimbatore, and a 45-year-old woman from the district died at a private hospital in Vellore on Monday.

Out of the 13,886 cases, 987 were active cases. Tiruppur district reported a total of 199 deaths.

As many as 150 patients from the district were discharged on Tuesday, according to the bulletin.

In the Nilgiris, 29 people tested positive. The total number of confirmed cases in the Nilgiris stands at 7,000. The death toll in the district stands at 40, while the district administration said that 265 people are undergoing treatment.

Erode district reported 77 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 11,274. While 90 persons were discharged, 800 persons continue to be under treatment.

In Salem, 97 positive cases were reported. in Salem on Monday. According to health officials, 77 were indigenous and 20 have returned from other districts like Erode, Namakkal, Krishnagiri, Karur and Dharmapuri.

In Namakkal, 56 cases were reported. Close to 10 patients have returned from Chennai, Erode, Salem and Kerala.

As per bulletin, a 49-year-old woman from Namakkal died at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital.