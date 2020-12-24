Coimbatore district reports one death, 109 cases

Coimbatore district reported one COVID-19 death and 109 new cases on Wednesday, which took the overall tally to 51,596 cases.

A 65-year-old man died during treatment, taking the district's toll to 641, the Health Department said. A total of 49,977 patients have recovered and 978 were active cases.

On Wednesday, 121 patients from the district were discharged upon recovery from the disease.

Tiruppur district reported 52 fresh cases, taking its tally to 16,742 cases. No deaths were reported in the district.

As many as 16,074 patients have recovered and 454 were active cases. The district reported 214 deaths overall.

On Wednesday, 73 patients were discharged from various treatment centres.

Salem district reported 36 cases taking the tally to 31,222. While 40 persons were discharged, 310 continue to be under treatment. One person died, raising the toll in the district to 456.

Erode district reported 32 new cases taking the tally to 13,414. While 25 persons were discharged, 309 continue to be under treatment.

In the Nilgiris, 23 people tested positive. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases stands at 7,836. The number of deaths remained at 43, while 143 people are undergoing treatment.

U.K. returnees quarantined

The Nilgiris District Collector, J. Innocent Divya, said that 16 people from the United Kingdom, who had landed in India over a month ago, are currently in quarantine and are being monitored in the Nilgiris.

Ms. Divya said that all international travellers had been traced by the district administration. "A total of 550 international passengers as well as 16 passengers from the U.K. have been tested and none of them proved positive so far," Ms. Divya said.

In Namakkal, 21 cases were reported taking the tally to 11,037. As many as 31 persons were discharged, while 196 continue to be under treatment. Two persons died, raising the toll to 108.

Krishnagiri recorded 11 new cases and 26 persons were discharged. This has taken the total number of current cases to 87 and the total number of nfections in the district to 7,765.

Dharmapuri recorded nine new cases and 16 discharged cases. This has taken the total number of current cases to 80 cases and total number of infections to 6,329 cases.