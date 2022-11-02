Coimbatore district reports nine new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The Health Department said that 13 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 74 active cases on Wednesday. The district had a test positivity rate of 3.1% on Tuesday when 10 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported a new case. The Health Department said that three persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 14 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 0.7 % on Tuesday when a person tested positive.