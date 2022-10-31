Coimbatore district reports nine new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The Health Department said that 16 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 86 active cases on Monday. The district had a test positivity rate of 3.3% on Sunday when 10 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported two new cases. The Health Department said that three persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 19 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 1.1% on Sunday when a person tested positive.