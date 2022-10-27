Coimbatore

Coimbatore district reports nine new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The Health Department said 14 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 100 active cases on Thursday. The district had a test positivity rate of 2.7% on Wednesday when 10 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported four new cases. The Health Department said three persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 19 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 2.8 % on Wednesday when five persons tested positive.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 27, 2022 9:46:11 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/coimbatore-district-reports-nine-new-covid-19-cases/article66062236.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY