Coimbatore district reports nine new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The Health Department said 14 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 100 active cases on Thursday. The district had a test positivity rate of 2.7% on Wednesday when 10 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported four new cases. The Health Department said three persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 19 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 2.8 % on Wednesday when five persons tested positive.