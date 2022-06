June 09, 2022 20:54 IST

Coimbatore district reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The Health Department said that seven persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 49 active cases on Thursday. The district had a test positivity rate of 1.6 % on Wednesday, when ten persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported one new case of COVID-19 on Thursday.. There were three active cases in the district.

