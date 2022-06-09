Coimbatore

Coimbatore district reports nine COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The Health Department said that seven persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 49 active cases on Thursday. The district had a test positivity rate of 1.6 % on Wednesday, when ten persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported one new case of COVID-19 on Thursday.. There were three active cases in the district.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2022 8:57:26 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/coimbatore-district-reports-nine-covid-19-cases/article65511340.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY