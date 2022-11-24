  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore district reports four new COVID-19 cases

November 24, 2022 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore district reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The Health Department said that six persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 32 active cases on Thursday. The district had a test positivity rate of 1.5% on Wednesday, when three persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported two new cases. The Health Department said that one person recovered from the disease, and the district had 13 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 1.1 % on Wednesday when two persons tested positive.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.