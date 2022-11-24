Coimbatore district reports four new COVID-19 cases

November 24, 2022 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore district reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The Health Department said that six persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 32 active cases on Thursday. The district had a test positivity rate of 1.5% on Wednesday, when three persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported two new cases. The Health Department said that one person recovered from the disease, and the district had 13 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 1.1 % on Wednesday when two persons tested positive.