Coimbatore district reports four new COVID-19 cases

November 22, 2022 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore district reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The Health Department said that six persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 37 active cases on Tuesday. The district had a test positivity rate of 1.6% on Monday, when four persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported two new cases. The Health Department said that one person recovered from the disease, and the district had 12 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 0.8 % on Monday when a person tested positive.

