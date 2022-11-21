Coimbatore district reports four new COVID-19 cases

November 21, 2022 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore district reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The Health Department said that three persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 39 active cases on Monday. The district had a test positivity rate of 1.4% on Sunday when four persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported a new case. The Health Department said that two persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 11 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 0.7 % on Sunday when a person tested positive.

