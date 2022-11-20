Coimbatore district reports four new COVID-19 cases

November 20, 2022 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore district reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The Health Department said that three persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 38 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 1.5% on Saturday.

Tiruppur district reported a new case. The Health Department said that two persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 12 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 1.2 % on Saturday.

