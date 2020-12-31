Coimbatore district reports four deaths, 91 cases

31 December 2020 00:11 IST

Tiruppur district sees 32 cases, no deaths reported in the district

Coimbatore district reported 91 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the overall tally to 52,247 cases.

Four persons aged 43 years, 70 years, 70 years and 75 years died during the treatment, taking the district’s death toll to reach 652, the Health Department said. The district saw 50,774 recoveries and 821 patients were active cases. A total of 101 patients were discharged from various treatment centres on Monday.

A 27-year-old man from Spain, who landed at United Kingdom and Dubai, tested positive, officials said. From Dubai, he reached Mumbai and travelled to Coimbatore in domestic flight on December 26, where his swab sample was lifted. He was admitted at ESI Hospital and his swab sample was sent for genomic analysis to the National Institute of Virology, Pune on Wednesday to check whether the patient contracted the mutant strain of the COVID-19 virus, according to the officials.

Tiruppur district reported 32 fresh cases, taking the tally to 17,017 cases.

No deaths were reported in the district. As many as 16,482 patients have recovered and 319 were active cases. Tiruppur district reported 216 deaths overall. On Wednesday, 45 patients from the district were discharged from various treatment centres.

In the Nilgiris, 13 people tested positive. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 7,930. The number of deaths increased from 45 to 46 on Wednesday, while 113 people are undergoing treatment.

Erode district reported 32 new cases taking the district’s tally to 13,636. While 38 persons were discharged, 264 persons continued to be under treatment.

Namakkal district reported 30 cases taking the district’s tally to 11,189. A total of 15 persons were discharged, while 181 persons continued to be under treatment.

Salem district reported 24 cases taking the district’s tally to 31,547. While 40 persons were discharged, 348 persons are under treatment.