Coimbatore district reports five new COVID-19 cases

November 26, 2022 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore district reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. The Health Department said that five persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 29 active cases on Saturday. The district had a test positivity rate of 1.5% on Friday when three persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported no new case. The Health Department said that two persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 10 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 0.6% on Friday when a person tested positive.