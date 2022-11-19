Coimbatore district reports five new COVID-19 cases

November 19, 2022 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore district reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. The Health Department said that three persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 37 active cases on Saturday. The district had a test positivity rate of 1.7% on Friday.

Tiruppur district reported two new cases. The Health Department said that three persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 13 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 1.4 % on Friday.

