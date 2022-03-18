Coimbatore district reports five new COVID-19 cases

A total of five persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Friday.

The Health Department did not report any new deaths and the toll remained at 2,617. As many as 15 persons recovered on Friday and the district had 79 active cases.

After two days of reporting nil fresh cases, Tiruppur district reported one new COVID-19 case on Friday. The district had 14 active cases and four persons recovered. The Health Department did not report any new deaths and the toll remained at 1,052.