Coimbatore district reports five new cases of COVID-19
Coimbatore district reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The Health Department said that three persons recovered from the disease on Wednesday and the district had 18 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 0.1% on Tuesday. Tiruppur district did not report new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. There were three active cases in the district. The TPR of Tiruppur district stood at 0.3 % on Tuesday.
