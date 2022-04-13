Coimbatore district reports five new cases of COVID-19

Coimbatore district reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The Health Department said that three persons recovered from the disease on Wednesday and the district had 18 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 0.1% on Tuesday. Tiruppur district did not report new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. There were three active cases in the district. The TPR of Tiruppur district stood at 0.3 % on Tuesday.