Coimbatore district reports five deaths as cases cross 6,000-mark

07 August 2020 23:11 IST

Fresh cases in Tiruppur include doctor from Government Medical College Hospital

Coimbatore district reported five COVID-19 deaths and 228 new cases on Friday as overall tally crossed the 6,000-mark and stood at 6,227 cases. A 70-year-old woman, who was COVID-19 positive and admitted on Tuesday at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, died on Wednesday. A 67-year-old woman admitted to Government Medical College and ESI Hospital on July 23 after testing positive died on Wednesday.

The remaining patients – three men aged 75, 86, and 73 – died at private hospitals on Thursday.

The 228 cases were from Coimbatore Corporation limits and other blocks including Sulur, Thondamuthur, Karamadai, Madukkarai, Thudiyalur, Valparai and S.S. Kulam, according to Health Department sources. Out of the 6,227 cases, 4,546 have recovered and 1,580 were active. Coimbatore district reported 101 deaths as of Friday. A total of 224 patients were discharged.

Advertising

Advertising

Thirteen tested positive in the Nilgiris. The district also recorded its third COVID-19 fatality.

The district administration said that the person had been living in Thudiyalur in Coimbatore for the last two years, but his permanent address in his Aadhaar card mentioned that he was a resident of the Nilgiris. As a result, his death will be added to the existing death toll of two persons from the Nilgiris.

Tiruppur reported 31 cases, taking the tally to 1,089 cases.

The fresh cases included a 52-year-old doctor from Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital who was reported to be COVID-19 positive. It also included a five-year-old girl from Vellakoil block, sources said. Cases were reported from Tiruppur Corporation limits, besides Avinashi, Vellakoil, Udumalpet, Palladam and Mangalam. Of the 1,089 cases, 750 have recovered and 319 were active. The district reported 20 deaths as of Friday and 38 patients have been discharged.

As many as 168 cases were reported in Salem. Health officials said 164 cases were indigenous, including 130 in corporation limits. Two patients have travelled to other districts like Namakkal and Tiruppur and two have returned from Bihar.

Erode saw 67 cases taking the tally to 955. A total of 43 cases were reported in corporation limits. While 20 cases were contacts of positive cases, 35 had no contact history. Twelve were persons, who undertook inter-district travel. A total of 10 persons were discharged from the hospital while 295 patients continue to be under treatment. A 66-year-old woman, admitted on August 1 and tested positive, died on August 5. With this, the total number of deaths reported in the district so far, is 14.

In Namakkal district, 34 cases were reported. According to officials, a majority of cases were contacts of previous patients and three have travelled to other districts like Coimbatore, Erode and Salem.