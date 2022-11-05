Coimbatore district reports eight new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. The Health Department said that nine persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 72 active cases on Saturday. The district had a test positivity rate of 2.7% on Friday when nine persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported four new cases. The Health Department said that three persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 16 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 1.9 % on Friday, when four persons tested positive.