Coimbatore district on Tuesday reported eight new cases of COVID-19. The Health Department said that 17 persons recovered from the disease on Tuesday and the district had 111 active cases. Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 1.9 % on Monday. Tiruppur district on Tuesday reported six new cases of COVID-19. Seven persons recovered from the disease and the district had 21 active cases. Tiruppur district’s TPR stood at 2.5 % on Monday.
Coimbatore district reports eight new COVID-19 cases
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.