Coimbatore district reports eight new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district on Tuesday reported eight new cases of COVID-19. The Health Department said that 17 persons recovered from the disease on Tuesday and the district had 111 active cases. Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 1.9 % on Monday. Tiruppur district on Tuesday reported six new cases of COVID-19. Seven persons recovered from the disease and the district had 21 active cases. Tiruppur district’s TPR stood at 2.5 % on Monday.


