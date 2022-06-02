Coimbatore district reports eight COVID-19 cases
The district on Thursday reported eight new cases of COVID-19. The Health Department said that five persons recovered from the disease on Thursday and the district had 29 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 0.9 % on Wednesday when six persons tested positive. Tiruppur district reported one new case of COVID-19 on Thursday.
