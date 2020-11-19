Coimbatore district reports decline in caseload

Coimbatore district on Wednesday reported further decline in the daily COVID-19 caseload.

The district had 817 COVID-19 patients under institutional care on Wednesday including the 162 persons, who tested positive for the disease on the day.

The Health Department said that the district reported one more death due to the disease.

As many as 205 persons recovered from the disease and returned to their homes on Wednesday.

Two women from Tiruppur district aged 75 and 43 died at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital and the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital, Perundurai, on Monday.

The district had 673 active cases. The district reported 80 new cases of the disease on Wednesday. As many as 103 persons from the district recovered from the disease.

Erode district reported 42 new cases, taking the tally to 11,746. While 102 persons were discharged, 458 persons continue to be under treatment.

In Salem, 57 cases were reported, lowest to be reported in recent times. According to health officials, 51 were indigenous and six have returned from other places.

In Namakkal, 38 cases were reported, of which 37 were indigenous. In Dharmapuri, five indigenous cases and in Krishnagiri, 31 indigenous cases were reported.

In the Nilgiris, 17 persons tested positive. The total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 7,162. The death toll stood at 41 on Wednesday, while the district administration said that 165 persons are undergoing treatment.