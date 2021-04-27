Coimbatore district reports 996 cases

27 April 2021 23:40 IST

Coimbatore district on Tuesday reported 996 new cases after seeing more than 1,000 cases per day on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

According to the Health Department, the district on Monday had 6,948 active cases.A total of 1,321 persons were in home isolation and others were under care at hospitals and COVID Care Centres.

Tiruppur district reported its highest ever single-day caseload with 546 new cases on Tuesday, crossing the 500-mark for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

The sharp spike took the overall tally to 25,111 cases. The Health Department reported the death of 30-year-old man as the death toll increased to 235. As many as 2,595 patients were active cases in the district as of Monday.

In the Nilgiris, 43 people tested positive on Tuesday. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 9,704. The number of deaths in the district stood at 51.