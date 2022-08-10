Coimbatore district reports 98 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 98 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The Health Department said that 140 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 826 active cases on Wednesday. The district had a test positivity rate of 8.1% on Tuesday, when 107 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 24 new cases. The Health Department said that 28 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 146 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 8.8% on Tuesday, when 23 persons tested positive.