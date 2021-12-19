Coimbatore

Coimbatore district reports 98 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 98 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Sunday.

The Health Department said that 105 persons recovered from the disease in the district on Sunday and there were 1,124 active cases.

Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 1.1 % on Saturday when it reported 101 fresh cases.

A total of 43 new cases were reported in Tiruppur district on Sunday. The district had 536 active cases, and 60 persons recovered on Sunday. The TPR of Tiruppur district stood at 1 % on Saturday when 44 persons tested positive for the disease.


