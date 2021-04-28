Coimbatore district reports 963 new cases, two deaths

28 April 2021 23:27 IST

A total of 963 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore on Wednesday. This included 888 cases reported in the Coimbatore Corporation limits which was an increase of 260 cases over Tuesday’s 628.

The Health Department said that the district had 6,921 active cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday and 991 persons recovered from the disease.

The district’s death toll increased to 719 after two persons died of COVID-19 on Tuesday. While a 62-year-old patient died at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, a 33-year-old patient succumbed to the disease at a private hospital on Tuesday, according to the Department.

The day also saw the Coimbatore Corporation collect ₹1.10 lakh in fine, vaccinate 1.14 lakh persons and place 127 localities under quarantine.

Tiruppur district reported one death and 493 fresh cases on Wednesday, taking the overall tally to 25,612.

The daily caseload was relatively less than that of Tuesday, when the district recorded 546 cases for the first time.

On Wednesday, the Health Department reported the death of an 81-year-old COVID-19 positive man. With this, the number of deaths in the district touched 236. While 2,689 patients were active cases, 22,687 have recovered so far. As many as 406 patients were discharged from various treatment centres in the district on Wednesday.

In the Nilgiris, 39 persons tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 9,743. The number of deaths in the district stood at 51 on Wednesday, while 431 persons are undergoing treatment.