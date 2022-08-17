Coimbatore district reports 96 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 96 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The Health Department said that 98 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 655 active cases on Wednesday. The district had a test positivity rate of 6.4% on Tuesday when 88 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 23 new cases. The Health Department said that 24 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 152 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 5.3% on Tuesday when 20 persons tested positive.