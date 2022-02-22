Coimbatore district reports 96 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 96 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Tuesday. According to the Health Department, 364 persons recovered from the disease on Tuesday and there were 1,806 active cases. The toll increased to 2,613 after a 73-year-old man died of COVID-19 on Sunday. The district had a test positivity rate of 2.2 % on Monday when it reported 115 fresh cases.

Tiruppur district reported 22 fresh cases on Tuesday. No new deaths were reported by the Health Department and the overall toll remained at 1,052. The district had 520 active cases and 96 patients from the district recovered from COVID-19.

Erode district on Tuesday reported 30 new cases, which took the overall tally to 1,32,487. While 98 persons were discharged after treatment, 771 persons were under treatment.

Salem district reported 25 new cases and one death on Tuesday. According to the health officials, 21 cases were indigenous and eight cases were reported in the Corporation limits. Namakkal reported 20 new cases , all indigenous.