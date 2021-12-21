Coimbatore district reports 95 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore

21 December 2021 23:58 IST

Coimbatore district on Tuesday reported 95 new cases of COVID-19. The Health Department said that 107 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 1,096 active cases on Monday. The district's toll increased to 2,499 after two persons died of COVID-19. Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate of 1 % on Monday, when it reported 97 cases.

