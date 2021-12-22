Coimbatore

Coimbatore district reports 94 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district on Wednesday reported 94 new cases of COVID-19. The Health Department said 102 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 1,084 active cases on Wednesday. Two more persons from the district died of COVID-19, taking the toll to 2,501. Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate of 1 % on Tuesday, when it reported 95 cases.

Tiruppur district reported 48 fresh COVID-19 cases. The toll increased to 1,019 as two new deaths were reported. The district had 506 active cases and 53 patients from the district recovered from COVID-19 on Wednesday.


