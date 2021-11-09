Coimbatore district reports 94 fresh COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore

09 November 2021 00:00 IST

Coimbatore district on Monday reported 94 new COVID-19 cases, which took the overall tally to 2,47,622.

The Health Department reported one death and the district’s toll rose to 2,431. The district had 1,146 active cases and 109 persons were reported to have recovered on Monday. Tiruppur district reported 60 fresh cases on Monday and the overall tally stood at 95,931.

No new deaths were reported. The district had 693 active cases and 72 persons recovered on Monday.

Advertising

Advertising

Thirteen persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the Nilgiris on Monday and the overall tally stood at 33,713. The district had 213 active cases on the day.