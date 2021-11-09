Coimbatore

Coimbatore district reports 94 fresh COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district on Monday reported 94 new COVID-19 cases, which took the overall tally to 2,47,622.

The Health Department reported one death and the district’s toll rose to 2,431. The district had 1,146 active cases and 109 persons were reported to have recovered on Monday. Tiruppur district reported 60 fresh cases on Monday and the overall tally stood at 95,931.

No new deaths were reported. The district had 693 active cases and 72 persons recovered on Monday.

Thirteen persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the Nilgiris on Monday and the overall tally stood at 33,713. The district had 213 active cases on the day.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 9, 2021 12:00:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/coimbatore-district-reports-94-fresh-covid-19-cases/article37388080.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY