Coimbatore district reports 94 cases

Coimbatore district reported 94 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which took the overall tally to 51,980 cases.

The Health Department said that 857 were active cases. No deaths were reported on Sunday as the district’s toll remained at 645. On Sunday, 109 patients from the district were discharged.

Tiruppur district reported 40 fresh cases, taking its case tally to 16,904 cases.

No deaths were reported in the district. As many as 16,334 patients have recovered and 355 were active cases. Tiruppur district reported 215 deaths overall. On Sunday, 42 patients from the district were discharged from various treatment centres.

In the Nilgiris, 12 people tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 7,886. The number of deaths stood at 45 while 120 people are undergoing treatment.

Salem district reported 37 cases taking the district’s tally to 31,444. While 53 persons were discharged, 374 persons continue to be under treatment.

Erode district reported 37 new cases taking the district’s tally to 13,541. While 19 persons were discharged, 291 persons continue to be under treatment.

Namakkal district reported 18 cases taking the district’s tally to 11,122. As many as 21 persons were discharged, while 184 persons continue to be under treatment.