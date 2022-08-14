Coimbatore district reports 92 new COVID-19 cases
Coimbatore district reported 92 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.
The Health Department said that 123 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 695 active cases on Sunday. The district had a test positivity rate of 7.4% on Saturday when 94 persons tested positive.
Tiruppur district reported 26 new cases.
The Health Department said that 21 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 158 active cases.
The district had a test positivity rate of 6.9% on Saturday when 27 persons tested positive.
