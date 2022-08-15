Coimbatore district reports 89 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The Health Department said that 111 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 675 active cases on Monday. The district had a test positivity rate of 7% on Sunday when 92 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 22 new cases. The Health Department said that 28 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 151 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 7.3% on Sunday when 26 persons tested positive.