Coimbatore district reports 89 new COVID-19 cases

Staff Reporter
August 15, 2022 21:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore district reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The Health Department said that 111 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 675 active cases on Monday. The district had a test positivity rate of 7% on Sunday when 92 persons tested positive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruppur district reported 22 new cases. The Health Department said that 28 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 151 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 7.3% on Sunday when 26 persons tested positive.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app