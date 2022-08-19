Coimbatore district reports 87 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 87 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The Health Department said that 92 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 633 active cases on Friday. The district had a test positivity rate of 6.4 % on Thursday, when 83 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 23 new cases. The Health Department said that 30 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 147 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 7.6% on Thursday, when 27 persons tested positive.