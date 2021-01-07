Coimbatore district reports 87 new cases, one death

07 January 2021 00:32 IST

Coimbatore district on Wednesday reported 87 new cases of COVID-19. The district’s death toll increased to 658 with the death of a patient on Tuesday.

According to the Health Department, a 69-year-old man from the district died of the disease at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital.

Coimbatore district had 745 active cases of the disease on Wednesday.

Advertising

Advertising

As many as 81 persons recovered from the disease and got discharged from different hospitals on Wednesday.

Tiruppur district reported 28 new cases, taking its tally to 17,265.

No deaths were reported in the district, according to the Health Department. As many as 16,768 persons have recovered and 278 were active cases. Tiruppur district reported 219 deaths in total. On Wednesday, 37 patients from the district were discharged from various treatment centres.

In the Nilgiris, 10 people tested positive. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases stands at 8,012. A total of 105 persons are undergoing treatment.

Salem district reported 44 cases taking the tally to 31,815. While 37 persons were discharged, 301 continue to be under treatment.

Erode district reported 29 new cases taking the tally to 13,880. While 39 persons were discharged, 285 continue to be under treatment.

In Namakkal, 14 cases were reported taking the tally to 11,309. A total of 22 persons were discharged, while 165 continue to be under treatment.