Coimbatore district reports 76 new cases, one death

Tiruppur sees 27 cases, the Nilgiris 13

Coimbatore district on Sunday reported 76 new cases of COVID-19. The district had 704 patients under treatment in different hospitals on Sunday while 87 persons returned to their homes after recovering from the disease.

The district’s death toll increased to 661 with the death of a 49-year-old man in the early hours of Sunday.

According to the Health Department, the patient was admitted to the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital on January 7. He was also suffering from diabetes and systemic hypertension, said the Department.

Tiruppur district reported 27 new cases. The district had 252 patients under institutional care as of Sunday. As many as 39 persons recovered from the disease and got discharged from hospitals on Sunday.

In the Nilgiris, 13 people tested positive on Sunday. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 8,046. The number of deaths in the district stood at 47 on Sunday while 86 people are undergoing treatment.

Erode district reported 27 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 13,968. While 36 persons were discharged, 225 persons are under treatment.

As many as 48 positive cases were reported in Salem on Sunday. According to health department officials, 40 cases were indigenous including 24 in Salem Corporation limits. Eight patients have returned from Namakkal, Erode and Krishnagiri.

Namakkal reported 12 cases.

Four indigenous cases were reported in Dharmapuri and six in Krishnagiri.