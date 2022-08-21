Coimbatore district reports 75 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The Health Department said that 93 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 602 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 6.5% on Saturday, when 81 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 21 new cases.

The Health Department said that 31 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 136 active cases.

The district had a test positivity rate of 7.3% on Saturday, when 22 persons tested positive.