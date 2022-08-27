Coimbatore district reports 74 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 74 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. The Health Department said that 65 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 532 active cases on Saturday. The district had a test positivity rate of 6.7% on Friday when 69 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 19 new cases. The Health Department said that 22 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 116 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 4.4% on Friday when 16 persons tested positive.

The Nilgiris district reported three new cases. The Health Department said that five persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 18 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 1.6% on Friday when 13 persons tested positive.