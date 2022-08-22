Coimbatore district reports 72 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 72 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The Health Department said that 90 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 584 active cases on Monday. The district had a test positivity rate of 6.8% on Sunday, when 75 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 20 new cases. The Health Department said that 23 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 133 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 6.5% on Sunday, when 21 persons tested positive.