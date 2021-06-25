Coimbatore district reports 698 new cases, 26 deaths

25 June 2021 23:42 IST

Coimbatore district reported 698 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the overall tally to 2,16,506 cases.

The Health Department reported 26 additional deaths taking the toll to 1,994. As many as 6,721 active cases were present in the district and 1,199 patients were reported to have recovered on Friday.

Tiruppur district reported 361 new cases as the total number of cases detected in the district touched 80,789.

A total of 13 new deaths took the overall toll to 736. Tiruppur district had 2,135 active cases and reported the recovery of 462 patients on Friday.

Erode district reported 597 new cases, taking the tally to 87,110. While 865 persons were discharged, 4,695 continue to be under treatment. One person died, raising the death toll to 566.

The daily cases dropped below the 400-mark in Salem on Friday as 398 cases were reported. According to health officials, 333 cases were indigenous and 94 cases were reported in corporation limits.

As per bulletin, nine deaths were reported, including a 55-year-old woman patient.

In Namakkal, 228 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous. Six deaths were reported.

Krishnagiri recorded 139 new cases and 198 cases discharged with two deaths registered. The total number of cases in the district stood at 1,147 as of Friday.

Dharmapuri recorded 102 fresh cases, and 158 cases discharged with one death registered. The total number of cases in the district was 817.

In the Nilgiris, 132 persons tested positive. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 27,858. The number of deaths stood at 155 while 782 persons are undergoing treatment.