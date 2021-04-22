Coimbatore district reports 689 new cases, one death

22 April 2021 23:35 IST

Tiruppur sees 224 cases, the Nilgiris 48

Coimbatore district on Thursday reported 689 new cases of COVID-19. The district on Thursday crossed 70,000 mark in terms of total number of positive cases reported since the onset of the pandemic. Of the 70,262 persons who contracted the disease in the district, 64,202 persons recovered, according to the Health Department.

Coimbatore district had 5,350 active cases as of Thursday and 460 persons recovered from the disease.

The district’s death toll increased to 710 after a 54-year-old woman died at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Tuesday.

Tiruppur district reported one death and 224 fresh cases, taking the tally to 23,191.

The Health Department reported the death of a 61-year-old man, which increased the district’s toll to 234. A total of 2,186 patients remained as active cases in the district. As many as 20,771 patients recovered so far in Tiruppur district, out of which 265 patients were discharged on Thursday.

In the Nilgiris, 48 people tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 9,387. The number of deaths in the district stood at 51 as of Thursday while 387 people are undergoing treatment.