Coimbatore district reports 68 new COVID-19 cases
Coimbatore district reported 68 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The Health Department said that 83 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 538 active cases on Thursday. The district had a test positivity rate of 6.4% on Wednesday when 70 persons tested positive.
Tiruppur district reported 20 new cases. The Health Department said that 23 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 127 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 6% on Wednesday when 21 persons tested positive.
