Coimbatore district reports 64 new COVID-19 cases
Coimbatore district reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The Health Department said that 82 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 499 active cases on Tuesday. The district had a test positivity rate of 5.9% on Monday, when 67 persons tested positive.
Tiruppur district reported 21 new cases. The Health Department said that 19 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 132 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 5.1% on Monday, when 20 persons tested positive.
