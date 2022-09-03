Coimbatore district reports 61 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Health Department said that 57 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 479 active cases on Saturday. The district had a test positivity rate of 6.1% on Friday when 57 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 21 new cases. The Health Department said that 19 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 124 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 4.9% on Friday when 16 persons tested positive.