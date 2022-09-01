Coimbatore district reports 61 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The Health Department said that 68 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 487 active cases on Thursday. The district had a test positivity rate of 6.6% on Wednesday when 67 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 17 new cases. The Health Department said that 21 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 124 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 5.2% on Wednesday when 16 persons tested positive.