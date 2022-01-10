Coimbatore district reports 602 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 602 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Monday.

The Health Department said that 183 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 2,895 active cases of the disease.

Two more persons from Coimbatore died of COVID-19, taking the toll to 2,526. The district’s test positivity rate stood at 7.8 % on Sunday when the district reported 608 new cases.

238 cases in Tiruppur

Tiruppur district on Monday reported 238 new cases of COVID-19. No new deaths were reported and the toll remained at 1,028.

While 68 persons were reported to have recovered, the number of active cases exceeded the 1,000-mark on Monday as 1,068 patients were under treatment.

The total positivity rate of Tiruppur district went up to 5.8%. Of the 3,775 collected samples, 219 returned positive on Sunday.

The Nilgiris district on Monday recorded 92 new cases of COVID-19. So far, 34,765 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the district, while the toll stood at 220.

A total of 297 people were under treatment.

Hotels closed

The Municipality has ordered closure of four hotels in Udhagamandalam after the staff working there tested positive for COVID-19.