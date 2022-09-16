Coimbatore district reports 60 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 60 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The Health Department said that 57 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 479 active cases on Friday. The district had a test positivity rate of 5.5% on Thursday when 58 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 14 new cases.

The Health Department said that 16 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 81 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 4.2% on Thursday, when 13 persons tested positive.