Coimbatore district reports 60 new COVID-19 cases

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
September 14, 2022 20:34 IST

Coimbatore district reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The Health Department said that 59 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 480 active cases on Wednesday.

The district had a test positivity rate of 7% on Tuesday when 63 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 11 new cases

The Health Department said that 21 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 82 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 4.5% on Tuesday when 10 persons tested positive.

Nilgiris district reported two new cases.

The Health Department said that three persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 28 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 3.4% on Tuesday when four persons tested positive.

