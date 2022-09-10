Coimbatore

Coimbatore district reports 59 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. A total of 61 persons recovered from the disease on Saturday and the district had 488 active cases.

Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 8.7 % on Friday when 657 swab samples were subjected to tests and 57 persons tested positive for COVID-19.

Tiruppur district reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The Health Department said that 22 persons recovered from the disease on Saturday and the district had 116 active cases.

Tiruppur district’s TPR stood at 6.4 % on Friday when 16 new cases were reported.


